Seasoned criminal broke Asda security guard's jaw with a punch while trying to steal laundry tablets

Seasoned criminal Matthew Sylvester, aged 36, punched the security officer at Asda in Telford town centre, leaving his victim needing two operations and screws to hold his jaw in place.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the guard was observing the CCTV on September 17 last year when he noticed Sylvester with a backpack, exiting the store without going to the tills.

The guard and another colleague, who had stopped Sylvester for shoplifting a week earlier, challenged him.

Sylvester made a run for it towards the car park but the guard caught him.

He took a swing at the guard, who was unhurt by the first punch and managed to apprehend Sylvester.