Drunk man's shame after racist rants at Telford railway station land him in court
A drunk who told black men to "go home" in racist rants at one of Shropshire's busiest railway stations has been handed a conditional discharge.
Linards Behmanis, aged 34, also shouted "f*** English" at Telford Central station on January 26 this year.
Telford Magistrates Court heard Behmanis was "shouting abuse of a racist nature" at around 9.30am.
"He approached two black men and said 'black men go home'," prosecutor Kate Price told the court, as Behmanis sat with his head in his hands.