Drunk man's shame after racist rants at Telford railway station land him in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Linards Behmanis, aged 34, also shouted "f*** English" at Telford Central station on January 26 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court heard Behmanis was "shouting abuse of a racist nature" at around 9.30am.

"He approached two black men and said 'black men go home'," prosecutor Kate Price told the court, as Behmanis sat with his head in his hands.