Telford man banned from driving after being caught with cannabis in his system
A motorist who was caught driving with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road for a year.
Landscaper David Clarke, aged 50, was driving a Nissan Note on the The Lloyds, Ironbridge on December 12 last year.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that police pulled him over and smelled cannabis on him.
A positive drug swipe was carried out and Clarke was arrested.