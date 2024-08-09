Witnesses wanted after woman shot and injured with BB gun in attempted robbery in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said the attempted robbery took place near Telford town centre at around 10.10pm on Sunday, July 21, when a woman was injured at Saint Quentin Gate.

Police say the woman was approached by a man near Telford International Centre and he demanded money from her. When the woman refused, the man is said to have discharged what was believed to be a blue BB gun that caused a slight injury to the woman's head.

The man then left in the direction of Hollinswood.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information is urged to call 01952 214624 or email dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident 494i of July 21, 2024.

"Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111."