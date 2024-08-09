'Unknown male' seen in early hours looking around car with head torch and high-vis vest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police PCSO in the North Telford Rural Areas team Ivan Collumbell said on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page that police have received a report of an 'unknown male' with a head torch looking around a car in Longdon-upon-Tern in the early hours of today.

The man was described as being in his 30s with a dark beard, wearing a green woolly hat with a head torch, wearing an orange high-vis vest, black trousers and shoes.

The officer said the man was seen arriving in a small hatchback vehicle.

The post said: "If you have any information, please contact PCSO Ivan Collumbell via email ivan.collumbell@westmercia.police.uk.

"And mention incident number 00100_I_09082024."