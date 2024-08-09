Telford thief who stole kids clothes and behaved threateningly is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alan Round targeted Telford shops including Marks & Spencer, Tesco, WH Smith and Greggs in July and August this year.

He also stole Bitzee digital animal toys, drinking cups, Dr Pepper, food, razors and water filters.

The combined value of his haul was £239.35.

Round also used threatening behaviour against a man in Telford on July 30 this year.

The 47-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft and one of using threatening behaviour.

Deputy District Judge James Hulse jailed Round for 14 weeks.

He also ordered Round to pay £150 in compensation to the many he behaved threateningly towards, as well as £239.95 to the shops he stole from.