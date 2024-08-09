Man denies killing motorcyclist, 21, in Shropshire road crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gareth Berry, aged 43, is accused of causing the death of Carl Harkins by careless driving.

Mr Harkins died after a collision between his motorbike and a black Mercedes E Class on the A442 at Waters Upton, near Shawbury on July 16 last year.

Berry, of Millers Row, Longden Upon Tern, Telford, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

A trial date was set for July 28 next year. It is expected to last for five days.

Recorder Julian Taylor told Berry: "The trial is a long way off but you must stay in contact with your solicitors."

He granted bail to Berry.

Members of Mr Harkins's family were in court to listen to proceedings.

Recorder Taylor told them: "I appreciate these cases are distressing for all involved. Thank you very much for coming."

An inquest into the death of Mr Harkins was opened and adjourned in July 2023.

Shropshire Coroner's Court was told that he was a mechanic who lived at Ironbridge Road, Madeley.

West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called to the A442 at the junction with Upton Stones in Waters Upton at 12.03am.

Members of the public have received praised for giving basic life support on the scene.

The ambulance service said their first vehicle ambulance arrived on scene in seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

Sadly, despite the paramedics' best efforts, Mr Harkins was confirmed dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision.

“The motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition and was receiving basic life support from members of the public.

"Ambulance crews immediately took over and began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, the male passenger of the car, was treated by medics for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."

Katrina Baker, the clerk of Waters Upton Parish Council said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all involved.

"We would like to thank all the local residents who helped in so many ways - we live in an amazing community where everyone comes together at difficult times.

"We would also like to thank all the emergency services for their prompt and dedicated help and support."

The clerk added that the parish council intends to continue to raise awareness of the "community concerns on our roads."