Long road ban for Shrewsbury drink driver caught for the second time

Jemma Griffiths, aged 32, was more than twice the limit when she was driving a Ford Fiesta in Hereford Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury on May 19 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police approached her at 1.10am and officers could smell alcohol on her breath.

She was arrested and gave a breath sample in custody which read 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales in 35mcg.

Griffiths, of Grafton Mews, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving while above the legal alcohol limit. She was previously banned for a year for drink driving in 2018.

Representing herself, she told magistrates: "I was drinking earlier in the day. I wasn't planning on driving but it was in aid of a friend who was in distress. I'm very sorry."

As well as banning her from driving, magistrates fined her £120. They also ordered her to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.