Lengthy ban for driver caught with cannabis in his system

Scott Waines, who had no licence and was uninsured, was caught in a Mazda 6 in Church Lane, near Morville, Bridgnorth on January 13 this year.

A test found he had 2.1 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient of cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.