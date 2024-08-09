Lengthy ban for driver caught with cannabis in his system
A driver who was caught with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road.
Scott Waines, who had no licence and was uninsured, was caught in a Mazda 6 in Church Lane, near Morville, Bridgnorth on January 13 this year.
A test found he had 2.1 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient of cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.