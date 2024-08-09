Man who tried to escape Telford house used for cannabis farm avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Altin Nela was found trying to escape into the house next door as officers raided the property at Greenfields in Oakengates at 6am on May 23 this year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

They discovered 99 plants across four of the five rooms in the house and £876.77 in cash. When they took Nela's phone, car and house keys they found another £4,005 in the vehicle.

Nicholas Berry, prosecuting at the sentencing hearing on Thursday, said: "He was hiding in the corner of the loft trying to escape through plastic sheeting into the house next door.

"Police concluded that the street value of the cannabis was between £24,920 and £74,760."