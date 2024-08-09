Doughnuts, pasties and Peperami - Telford shoplifter's haul of goodies in spate of thefts
A shoplifter who stole doughnuts, pasties and Peperami in a spate of thefts has been ordered to pay compensation.
Jed Cuthbert-Edwards, aged 32, targeted Co-op stores in Telford 11 times and Sainsbury's Local in Holyhead Road, Ketley once between March and July this year.
Items he stole also included meat, alcohol, Coca-Cola, chocolate and yoghurts.