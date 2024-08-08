Drink-driving healthcare assistant drove past police station with flat tyre in the middle of the night

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lydia Roberts, aged 27, was spotted in a black BMW by officers in Oswestry at about 3.30am on May 19 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that she was "unsteady on her feet" when police asked her to get out of the car in Roft Street.

"She said she had hit a kerb and was trying to get the car home," prosecutor Kate Price told the court.

Roberts gave a positive roadside breath test and was arrested by officers and taken to Shrewsbury police station in Monkmoor.

Back at the station, she gave another breath sample which showed she had 46 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Roberts, of Sycamore Court, Maesbury Marsh, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to driving while above the legal alcohol limit.

Representing herself, she told magistrates: "It was a stupid thing to do. I need my car to get to work. I work in a hospital."

Roberts was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £276. She was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £110 victim surcharge.