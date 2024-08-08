Pub manager who 'takes punters' keys to stop them drink driving' is banned for drink driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

William Cooper, aged 34, is said to "take pride" in taking keys from punters at his pub and stopping them from driving while under the influence.

However, that did not stop him getting into his white Mercedes in St Julian's Friars car park in Shrewsbury town centre after having "a few pints" at his girlfriend's birthday meal at the Henry Tudor House.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Cooper was spotted by police officers "walking unsteadily" to his car at 1.30am on Saturday, May 18.