Violent rioters 'do not speak for our communities' says Shropshire police boss amid national anarchy

Officers have been attacked, fights have unfolded and shops have been trashed in chaotic scenes in Leeds, Middlesbrough, Manchester, Sunderland and Southport over the last couple of weeks.

Tonight there are expected to be around 30 planned gatherings of groups, with more disorder likely.

None of those gatherings are believed to be happening in Shropshire, nor has any related violence happened in the county.

However, West Mercia Police have said they are "linked in" with the national planning response, and sought to reassure any Salopians worried about what might come.

Chief Superintendent Edd Williams said: “The public can and should be confident that we are working hard to keep our communities safe.

“We do not underestimate the fear and worry the violence in other parts of the country has caused and know these groups do not speak for our communities.

“It is our priority to make sure everyone feels safe and safer neighbourhood officers have been visiting and speaking with their local communities to offer reassurance and we continue to work closely with our partner agencies.

“We respect the democratic right to peaceful protest but will not tolerate violence and disorder and have robust plans in place to respond. We will take swift and decisive action against those who come into our cities and towns to commit violent disorder.

“We are proud of the strong community cohesion and will stand together with our communities against those who look to disrupt this.”