Shropshire refugee emergency doctor recalls escaping war as he condemns far-right riots

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dr Waheed Arian is an emergency medicine doctor who works for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH), who was also an refugee who escaped war in Afghanistan as a child.

Dr Arian posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he has built his life and dreams in the UK and he wants to 'root out' racist narratives.

He said: "I've lived in the UK for two decades. I've built my life and dreams because of the kindness shown to me by the British people as a refugee.

"The violence we are witnessing on our streets doesn't represent the true British values I've come to know.

"We should fight it with better understanding and building bridges, not with more violence.

"But the racism and division spewed by certain politicians, individuals, and extreme media over migration are responsible for the hatred on our streets. It's time to root out such narratives."