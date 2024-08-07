Mobility scooter and chainsaw amongst items taken from shed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police are appealing for information about the theft, from Temeside in Ludlow.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Susan Cooke said that the items were taken between July 27 and 30.

As well as the mobility scooter they included a chainsaw, strimmer, hedge cutter, leaf blower and various hand tools.

PCSO Cooke said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00185_i_30072024.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org."