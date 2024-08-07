'If you have nothing to hide, then there is no reason not to provide ID' – scanners now in place at two nightclubs

The machines will be in place at two Telford clubs, Albert's Shed in Southwater, and the Three Furnaces bar in Tweedale.

West Mercia Police worked with Albert’s Shed in Southwater to install the first machine.

They said it had resulted two people being found following an assault nearby, leading to arrests in relation to the incident.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it has now funded a second device, through its Safer & Stronger Communities project which has been installed at the Three Furnaces.

The scanners use artificial intelligence and facial recognition to spot fake IDs.

From left are, Inspector Jodie Davies from West Mercia Police, Richard Smith GBG PLC (ID scanner company), Lauren Martin and Kieren Moss , licensees of the Three Furnaces, and Cllr Raj Mehta, Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the scanners give venues "more control over people who pose a risk, reduce the number of alcohol-fuelled incidents and stop to underage drinking at venues".

The council said ID is only needed the first-time people visit each venue when a fingerprint will be taken.

The fingerprint will then be used for subsequent visits.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes, Enforcement & Customer Services, said: “We’re always looking for ways to help keep residents’ safe.

"This technology helps us work smarter and stay one step ahead of the game in supporting businesses open a night.

"The devices will give staff control over who is entering their venues, the risk they pose and any offences they have committed – ultimately making our bars and clubs safer.

"Should the worst happen, people involved in incidents will quickly be identified.”

The council said capabilities include "real-time warnings between venues, fake ID and fingerprint recognition".

The Albert's Shed management team learn how to use the ID scanning technology

Inspector Jodie Davies, from Telford’s Problem Solving Hub, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce a second ID scanner in Telford, which we know is a great device to ensure people stay safe on a night out.

“Our licensing officers will work with the premises to promote the device, as well as encourage other venues across the borough to sign up to having an ID scanner on their door.

“We want everyone to feel and be safer on a night out and will continue to work with partners and premises to help us achieve this.”

Head of operations at Albert’s Shed, David Gregg said: "We are truly grateful to West Mercia Police for providing us with the opportunity to use this cutting-edge technology.

"The introduction of ID scanners underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our audiences.

“Any reservations over making it a condition of entry to provide identification at peak trading times, regardless of age, were soon dispelled when the technology enabled us to identify suspects and witnesses relating to a serious assault outside the venue within weeks of the scanner being installed.

“Our experience so far has been that most of our audiences are happy to provide identification on entry, understanding that it is simply another way in which we aim to operate a safe and enjoyable grassroots live music venue.

"A comment we hear frequently is that if you have nothing to hide, then there is no reason not to provide identification."