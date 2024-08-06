TikTok crime on the rise as West Mercia police probe hundreds of crimes including sexual offences
West Mercia Police have investigated more than 700 crimes linked to TikTok, in a trend that a legal expert has called “extremely disturbing and worrying”.
By Megan Jones
New figures obtained by Freedom of Information requests to all police forces in England and Wales reveals more than 14,000 crimes have been linked to the site in the last three years.
Crimes including stalking, theft, blackmail and sexual offences have soared by 70 per cent since 2021.
Legal Expert solicitor, Jane Davies says: “Some of the offences recorded by police forces linked to TikTok are extremely disturbing and worrying.