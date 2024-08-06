Telford thief stole iPad from library and crisp and sweets from Tesco

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Neil Hotchkiss, aged 44, stole the tablet from a Telford & Wrekin Council library on a date between December 16 last year and April 8 this year.

He also targeted a Tesco store in Telford - once on June 10 and once on July 10 this year. He stole, crisps, sweets and other items worth a combined £170.