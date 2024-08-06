Telford thief stole iPad from library and crisp and sweets from Tesco
A thief has admitted an iPad worth £350 from a library - as well as crisps and sweets from a supermarket.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Hotchkiss, aged 44, stole the tablet from a Telford & Wrekin Council library on a date between December 16 last year and April 8 this year.
He also targeted a Tesco store in Telford - once on June 10 and once on July 10 this year. He stole, crisps, sweets and other items worth a combined £170.