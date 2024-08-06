Teenage paedophile was just 14 when he started looking at child abuse images

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

James Tincknell was just 14 years old when he started looking at indecent images of children in March 2020, and he continued to look at photos and videos for the next two-and-a-half years until his arrest in October 2022, aged 17.

Appearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, Tincknell, who is now 19, was told his offending was "effectively encouraging" the sexual abuse of children as he was handed a 15-month community order.

The court heard how police received information in March 2022 of a Discord account that was linked to the defendant's email address.

Five months later they searched his Telford home and arrested Tincknell.