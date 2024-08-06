'She's not a morning person' – Telford mum's hefty fine for not sending girl, 6, to school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Magistrates Court heard that the little girl, who is enrolled at a Telford primary school, had an attendance record of only 78 per cent between November 7 last year and April 19 this year.

Out of the days the child missed, 40 were considered unauthorised and unacceptable absences.

The mother did not attend court for the hearing and was found guilty in her absence of being a parent failing to ensure regular attendance at school.

Kay Burford, prosecuting on behalf of Telford and Wrekin Council, said when the education welfare officer asked the mother why the child was missing so much school, she replied: "She does not like mornings."