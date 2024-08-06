Busker who was ordered to pay £11,000 is to face the music again in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire singer Jason Charles Allan, who has a TikTok following of 1.3 million, was prosecuted in his absence in June for selling a ticket to his show at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury, and for giving out promotional leaflets without the required permit in Pride Hill.

The hefty bill was made up of fines totalling £3,500, a victim surcharge of £1,400 and prosecution costs of £6,286.30.

Shropshire Council's legal case against busker Jason Allan will be re-run after his conviction was voided

The news came as a shock to the 27-year-old, who was not in court and said he did not even know the hearing was taking place when contacted by the Shropshire Star immediately afterwards.

He said the information was sent to his old address in Shrewsbury. He now lives in Wellington.

Shortly after his conviction, Allan launched a GoFundMe page to help with his legal costs, with supporters committing to donate more than £2,200.