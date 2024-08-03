Watch: Terrifying moment Range Rover driver almost causes head-on crash during 80mph overtake

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The shocking footage was shot on September 9 last year, when 70-year-old Stephen Hayward, the driver of the silver 4x4, was seen dangerously overtaking two cars as he exited a roundabout on the A483 near Four Crosses, between Welshpool and Llanymynech.

Hayward accelerated up to approximately 82mph whilst three vehicles approached from the opposite direction. He had the opportunity to abandon the overtake but continued towards the oncoming traffic.

Dashcam footage inside one of the vehicles showed the oncoming traffic moving to avoid a head-on collision and potential fatal or life changing injuries.

This footage was sent to GoSafe – the Welsh safety partnership -through Operation Snap. The dedicated Op Snap teams can investigate driving offences from dangerous driving, careless driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt, driving through a red light or over solid white lines, and not being in proper control of a vehicle.

The moment Stephen Hayward almost caused a crash while overtaking. Photo: Operation Snap/Dyfed-Powys Police

GoSafe started an investigation in to the incident and identified Hayward, from Great Barrow, Chester as the driver.

Hayward was interviewed by a GoSafe officer and admitted to being the driver. Hayward’s solicitor insisted that the manoeuvre was not dangerous and that he’d only committed the lesser offence of Careless Driving.

The incident was referred straight to court and was heard at Welshpool Magistrates Court last month, on Monday, July 22.

Hayward was found guilty of dangerous driving. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must pass an extended driving test following the ban. He must also pay a £969 fine, £775 court costs and a £398 victim surcharge.