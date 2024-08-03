Drunk father who spat at his daughter and reversed car at ex-wife avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The man from Telford, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his children, arrived heavily intoxicated at his ex's house on September 3, 2022.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how he "threw himself" towards his daughter, who was there with her boyfriend, spat in her face and called her a "stupid cow".

He then started arguing with her boyfriend and "grabbed him around the throat," said prosecutor Suzanne Francis. She added that he tried to hit the male victim but failed to connect.

He then got in his car and reversed towards his ex-wife, causing her to fall to the floor.