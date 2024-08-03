Burglar targeted three Shrewsbury homes in a week - stealing watches, jewellery and cash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Liam Taffinder, aged 43, burgled properties in Shelton, Kingsland and Bayston Hill in Shrewsbury between September 15 and 20, 2022.

He appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from Fosse Way Prison in Leicestershire to answer charges.

Taffinder first targeted a house in The Beeches, Shelton, stealing a watch and £75 in cash on September 15.