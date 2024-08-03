Shropshire Star
Burglar targeted three Shrewsbury homes in a week - stealing watches, jewellery and cash

A burglar has admitted stealing watches, jewellery and cash after targeting three homes in a week.

By Nick Humphreys
Liam Taffinder, aged 43, burgled properties in Shelton, Kingsland and Bayston Hill in Shrewsbury between September 15 and 20, 2022.

He appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via video link from Fosse Way Prison in Leicestershire to answer charges.

Taffinder first targeted a house in The Beeches, Shelton, stealing a watch and £75 in cash on September 15.

