'You feel like you've been invaded': Police investigating after burglary at popular Wellington café

A Wellington business owner has spoken of the awful moment staff realised they'd been the target of a burglary.

By Megan Jones
Published

After another jam-packed evening at Wellington's late-night market last Saturday, popular bagel shack, Red Brick was the target of a burglary.

Owner, Zak Hammond, said he felt "invaded" after the theft, which saw the till and staff tip jar emptied.

Around £200 was reportedly stolen from the cafe, along with a racing bike and some DJ equipment - CCTV even captured the perpetrator helping himself to a can of coke.

Zak said: "We turned up for shift at 10 and noticed the shutter was open, we thought it was odd but thought that maybe a staff member had come in earlier to start opening up.

