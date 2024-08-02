'You feel like you've been invaded': Police investigating after burglary at popular Wellington café
A Wellington business owner has spoken of the awful moment staff realised they'd been the target of a burglary.
After another jam-packed evening at Wellington's late-night market last Saturday, popular bagel shack, Red Brick was the target of a burglary.
Owner, Zak Hammond, said he felt "invaded" after the theft, which saw the till and staff tip jar emptied.
Around £200 was reportedly stolen from the cafe, along with a racing bike and some DJ equipment - CCTV even captured the perpetrator helping himself to a can of coke.
Zak said: "We turned up for shift at 10 and noticed the shutter was open, we thought it was odd but thought that maybe a staff member had come in earlier to start opening up.