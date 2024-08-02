Telford man caught with cocaine ordered to pay £85
A man who was caught with cocaine has been ordered to pay court costs of £85.
Callum Griffiths, aged 27, was caught with 0.6g of the illegal, Class A drug in Telford on January 30 this year.
Griffiths, of Catherton, Stirchley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of possession of a drug of Class A.
Magistrates ordered Griffiths to pay the prosecution costs and for the drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning he will face no further punishment for the offence, unless he offends again in that period.