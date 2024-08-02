Restraining order for Shrewsbury stalker who went to home of woman she was banned from contacting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Vikki Cooke, aged 36, went to the victim's home address in Shrewsbury on March 31 this year.

Cooke, of no fixed abode, was found guilty in her absence of stalking without causing fear, alarm or distress at Worcester Magistrates Court in June. She was sentenced at the same court.

Magistrates sentenced her to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

She was also made subject of a 12-month restraining order, banning her from contacting the victim.

No further orders for costs or compensation were made.