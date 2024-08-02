Monkey dust bust – cops nick four in morning raids

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said the warrants were part of its crackdown on the use of MDPHP – more commonly known as monkey dust.

Officers carried out the warrants this morning at addresses in Ketley Park Road, Ketley and Wilkinson Close, Snedshill in the town.

A spokesman for the force said that a number of items had been seized, including a quantity of what is believed to be the class B drug.

The drugs will now be sent off for analysis, to confirm if it is monkey dust.

Three females and one male, all in their 30s, were arrested.

Three of the arrests were on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B controlled substances – monkey dust – and one has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All four remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Steve Clark, from Telford’s proactive CID team, said: “In recent months monkey dust has become a focus for the force, as it becomes a more commonly used drug, which is then having a negative impact on our communities.

“In Telford we are working closely with local partners to tackle this and have made significant progress in identifying and arresting those responsible for its supply.

“Today’s warrants show that we do listen to our communities, and we will investigate, and we will act upon information that is given to us.

“I would urge anyone with information about drugs or drugs supply in their area to report it no matter how small it may seem; it could make a big difference.”

Anyone with information about drugs and drugs supply can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.