Merseyside man in court accused of peddling drugs in Shrewsbury
A man from Merseyside has appeared in court accused of peddling crack cocaine and heroin in Shropshire.
Published
Connor Sholliker, aged 24, made no plea at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
The charges related to alleged offending in Shrewsbury from May 30 to July 19 this year.
Sholliker, of Wilson Road, Prescot, Merseyside, was remanded in custody.
He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 26 this year.