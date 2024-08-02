Merseyside man in court accused of peddling drugs in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Connor Sholliker, aged 24, made no plea at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The charges related to alleged offending in Shrewsbury from May 30 to July 19 this year.

Sholliker, of Wilson Road, Prescot, Merseyside, was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 26 this year.