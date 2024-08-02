Hefty payout for van driver who crashed at Telford retail park and didn't tell police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Darren Fox, aged 57, was involved in a collision at Telford Bridge Retail Park, close to the town centre, on January 18 this year.

Fox, of High Street, Much Wenlock, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident.

Magistrates fined him £650 and ordered for his driving licence to be endorsed with seven penalty points.

Fox was also ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £260 victim surcharge, meaning the total amount he was told to pay was £1,020.