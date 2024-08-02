Fine and hefty road ban for Oswestry driver caught with cocaine in his system

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jamie Cauldwell, from Oswestry, was caught driving a Vauxhall on the A55 at Northop, Flintshire, North Wales on March 2 this year.

A test found he had 40 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit in England and Wales, taking into account the possibility for accidental exposure, is 10mcg.

There was also not enough tread on two of the tyres on the vehicle the 32-year-old was driving.

Cauldwell, of Wilfred Owen Avenue, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, and two counts of using a passenger vehicle with tyres of insufficient tread.

He was fined a total of £410 and banned from driving for 12 months. Cauldwell was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs.