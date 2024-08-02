Expensive mistake as driver who failed to give blood sample handed long road ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Majid Khan, aged 44, was requested to give a sample in Shrewsbury on July 16 this year having been suspected of driving a vehicle.

Khan, of Crescent Road, Wellington, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

As well as the lengthy road ban, magistrates handed Khan a fine of £225.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £90 victim surcharge, meaning he was given a total of £400 to pay.