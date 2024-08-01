Oswestry pervert who begged for naked pictures of children 'faced hostility' after paedophile hunter expose

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Former paintball centre worker Carl Davies, aged 53, sent messages to what he thought were two 13-year-old girls, begging for pictures of their private parts.

However, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told at least one of those profiles was a decoy page run by a female volunteer from a vigilante group, set up to catch child predators.

The woman, from the Predator Exposure group, set up a Facebook page in the name of "13-year-old Sophie Brown from Leeds".

Davies sent a friend request on September 17, 2021, and messaged saying: "Hi."

He said that he was 50, to which she replied that she was 13. He told her she looked older.

Davies then asked her to move the chat over to Snapchat or WhatsApp, where the conversation became more sexual.