Ralph Arundale, who turned 44 this week, targeted shops in Ludlow in January, May, June and July this year.

He first stole £51 worth of Kong dog toys from Pets At Home in Foldgate Lane on January 26.

He then lifted four jars of coffee worth £25 from One Stop Stores in Gravel Hill in May.