'Nuisance' shoplifter spared jail over concerns someone 'dangerous' could be released to make room

Judge Anthony Lowe made the comments as he wrestled with a decision over whether to impose an immediate custodial sentence on serial shoplifter, Chris Foster.

Foster, 34, of Longlands Lane, Market Drayton, was being sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting six different charges of theft – as well as being in breach of a previous suspended sentence.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told how over a number of months Foster had repeatedly walked into Market Drayton shops, stealing high value items such as power tools, hair dryers and perfume.

The court was told the incidents were so frequent that staff at the shops targeted had been instructed not to challenge the crack cocaine and heroin addict, and simply report the incidents to the police.

The first incident, involving the theft of Marc Jacobs and Sanctuary Spa gift sets worth a combined £128, took place at Boots on December 12 last year.

This year had seen a succession of five incidents, starting with the theft of £75-worth of items from B&M Bargains on January 23.