'I love him but he does not make it easy on himself' – Loyal mother of shamed footballer sticks by her son after seeing him jailed

Sally Hurst was in Birmingham Crown Court as Hurst, 32, was jailed for two years for harassment, stalking, sending threatening messages and breaking a restraining order during a battle to see his baby son.

The former West Bromwich Albion, Hednesford, Shrewsbury Town and Telford town player begged the judge to give him a suspended sentence so his "career is not finished" but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star Miss Hurst said: "I am here for him, I always will be. He is my only child and I love him, he is not a bad person but sometimes does not make it easy on himself.

"They were only a young couple, and mental health problems played a part in what has happened. It is very sad, but with the overcrowding of prisons and so many violent offenders being let out, the time he has already served in Winson Green, which he hates, I thought he might get a suspended sentence."

Captain James Hurst lifts the Birmingham Senior Cup for WBA

Taking the unusual step of defending himself, especially as he can afford the best legal representation after previous bragging he was a "millionaire", Hurst told Birmingham Crown Court "18 reasons why I should not receive a custodial sentence".

He said: "I am a domestic abuse survivor. I've been the victim of mental and physical abuse from my former partner over 1,000 times. When we got engaged my ex-partner told me to change my name before marriage, which I did by deed poll, my name is not James Hurst at the moment, though I will change it back.