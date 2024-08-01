Ex-West Mercia Police officer charged with misconduct in public office

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ex-West Mercia Police officer Nick Peacock is alleged to have had 'inappropriate contact with a vulnerable woman he met through the course of his duties'.

The 39-year-old is also alleged to have failed to investigate a reported crime involving the same woman - amounting to the improper exercise of police powers contrary to Section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

The alleged offences, by the officer that resigned in March this year, took place between February and April 2022.

An IOPC statement said: "We received a referral about PC Peacock's conduct from West Mercia Police in May 2022 which led to our investigation.

"Following the completion of our investigation we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who authorised the charges.

"We have been advised that PC Peacock resigned from West Mercia Police in March this year."

Mr Peacock is scheduled to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 5.