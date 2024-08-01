Entries welcomed for awards that continue the legacy of West Mercia Police's former crime commissioner with five £1,000 grants up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bill Longmore Foundation was set up to continue the work of the former police officer and first crime commissioner in the region who was well-known for his enthusiasm and commitment to sport in the community.

Bill Longmore

The foundation's annual awards offer five £1,000 prizes to individuals, clubs, and organisations from all sports in Shropshire who demonstrate outstanding achievements.

Entries for the awards have opened today and are being welcomed until August 31.

Last year, Shifnal Town Ladies F. C, Newport Hockey Club and Shrewsbury School of Boxing all received an award and grant from the foundation. Two referees from the county, Caitlin Slater and Leo Gough were also recognised.

The foundation hopes that the awards can 'enhance' individual's careers, and support clubs and organisation's 'investment and development'.

Trustee, Trevor Edwards, said: "We're really looking forward to seeing the applications for the fourth year of the Bill Longmore Foundation.

"We have seen award winners from individuals and groups from a wide range of sports. We are hopeful that we will once again receive applications via our website.

"We also urge previous unsuccessful individuals and groups from previous years to try again this year."

Trustees of the foundation will meet to decide who the winners are after applications close before a venue and date for the awards will be confirmed.

Further information can be found at: https://billlongmorefoundation.com/