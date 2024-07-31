Police asked to consider dropping prosecution of young woman who tried to kill herself
Police are being asked to consider cautioning a woman instead of prosecuting her, after she was found trespassing on a railway line in a bid to kill herself.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The case against the 20-year-old was brought before Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The court heard that the young woman, who the Shropshire Star is choosing not to name, had been seen on the tracks in Shrewsbury on June 26.