'Selfish, jealous and controlling' husband assaulted wife and forced her to sleep in van

Stephen Elliot of Devey Drive, Tipton, had admitted one count of coercive an controlling behaviour towards his ex-wife when he appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

The court head that the 55-year-old had been living in Shropshire and was a long-term relationship with the victim.

Prosecuting, Mr Antony Longworth, said the charge related to the end of the relationship between Elliot and his wife during July 2016 and January 2019.

He told the court that during this period Elliot, who had pleaded guilty, assaulted his wife on two occasions.