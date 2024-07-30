Horrified mother caught paedophile abusing her teenage daughter in woodland

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The horrified woman thought her daughter had snuck out to buy vapes, so used a location app to track her down, only to find 49-year-old Daniel Ionescu violating her.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Ionescu told the girl, who he had been grooming on Snapchat, that he was coming to meet her on January 6 this year. He gave instructions on what she should wear, which included a dog collar.

The pervert, who lives in Cumbria and has two daughters - one of a similar age to the victim, took two trains to reach Telford and arrived with a bag full of condoms and lubricant.

The girl's mother stopped her wearing a skirt before she went out, so she wore leggings to secretly meet Ionescu.

The pair walked around and held hands, although there was "little in the way of conversation", said John R. Oates, prosecuting.

He kissed her using his tongue, and then took her off into the woods.

After a short time, the girl's mother arrived on the scene and discovered Ionescu with her daughter, with his trousers down.

"When the defendant saw her, he ran away," said Mr Oates.