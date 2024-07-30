Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Forbes, aged 49, attacked Comet, a Pomeranian dog, stabbing and beating the animal and causing it to suffer a broken back, broken jaw, major bleeding and other injuries in Shrewsbury on June 29 this year.

The animal later had to be put down to end its suffering as the injuries it had sustained were too serious to recover from.

On the same date, Forbes strangled a woman, and failed to provide a breath sample to police who suspected him of driving under the influence. He was also caught in possession of cocaine.