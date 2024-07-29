'Unrepentant' sports coach and world champion jailed for sexually abusing boys
A highly regarded “charismatic” former Taekwondo world champion and coach has been jailed for sexually abusing young boys.
Glen Edwards, 32, of Acrefair, Wrexham, denied 14 counts alleging sexual activity with a child, sexual communication with a youngster and causing a child to watch sexual acts, but was found guilty of twelve charges on what the judge called “quite overwhelming evidence".
He had admitted several more at an earlier hearing.
In total he was sentenced for 19 offences committed against eight victims - all young boys.
Sentencing him at Mold Crown Court, Judge Niclas Parry at Mold Crown Court said Edwards showed “no remorse whatsoever” for what he’d done, as he locked him up for six years and ten months.
“Rather bizarrely you claim only to have been targeted for prosecution because of your gender,” the judge remarked.
Edwards was an “accomplished athlete," but the judge declared he was "now professionally ruined" as he ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.