'Unrepentant' sports coach and world champion jailed for sexually abusing boys

Glen Edwards, 32, of Acrefair, Wrexham, denied 14 counts alleging sexual activity with a child, sexual communication with a youngster and causing a child to watch sexual acts, but was found guilty of twelve charges on what the judge called “quite overwhelming evidence".

He had admitted several more at an earlier hearing.

In total he was sentenced for 19 offences committed against eight victims - all young boys.

Sexual activity with a child x3

Causing or inciting a child to engage in a sexual act x3

Causing a child to watch a sex act x2

Sexual communication with a child x5

Causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography

Possession of indecent images of children x4

Possession of prohibited images of children

Sentencing him at Mold Crown Court, Judge Niclas Parry at Mold Crown Court said Edwards showed “no remorse whatsoever” for what he’d done, as he locked him up for six years and ten months.

“Rather bizarrely you claim only to have been targeted for prosecution because of your gender,” the judge remarked.

Edwards was an “accomplished athlete," but the judge declared he was "now professionally ruined" as he ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.