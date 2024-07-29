Retiring Shropshire judge compared to Gandalf as court shares precious memories of his time

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Judge Peter Barrie, who has been resident judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court, for the last 10 years and a judge for 14, was lavished with praise and good wishes as he hung up his wig and robes.

Around 50 people packed into Courtroom One, with a similar number online to share in his valediction ceremony.

Judge Peter Barrie

His successor, Judge Anthony Lowe, said that it was "bittersweet", as is was sad to see him go, although those in attendance were there to "lavish praise that is richly deserved".

As well as court staff, barristers and dignitaries including the High Sheriff of Shropshire Brian Welti and High Court judge Dame Amanda Tipples KC, Judge Barrie's wife Helen was there in person, and his four children joined the ceremony via video link.

Many people who the judge had worked with or mentored over the years described him using a seemingly endless list of superlatives: wise, kind and patient were just some.

From left: Judge Anthony Lowe, Mrs Justice Tipples, Judge Peter Barrie and High Sheriff of Shropshire Brian Welti

Judge Lowe praised the outgoing resident for how he handled a slew of difficult challenges, including the move from the old crown court building within Shirehall, the Covid pandemic, barrister strikes and the resulting backlog of cases.

As resident, Judge Barrie was responsible for overseeing those issues, and was instrumental in setting up a third courtroom at Telford Justice Centre for crown court cases, without which Judge Lowe said he "dreads to think" what the current backlog would be like.

He added that Judge Barrie had "always tried his best for the area".

"You will be sorely missed," he told Judge Barrie, as he wished him a long and happy retirement.