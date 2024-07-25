'Close shave' as woman found drunk behind the wheel narrowly avoids losing licence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lisa Shone, aged 49, was seen drinking in a pub in Oswestry, then later got into the driver's seat of her Vauxhall Corsa outside a commercial premises in Arthur Street.

She was parked on double yellow lines and was blocking the entrance to the business, however the charge stipulates she did not drive the vehicle while drunk, she was merely "in charge" of it.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police attended and she admitted to them that she had been drinking. A roadside breath test was conducted and found she had 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - just shy of three times the legal limit in England and Wales, which is 35mcg.