Shropshire village van fire 'being treated as arson' after perpetrators flee from scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.01am this morning reporting the incident on Cornwall Avenue in Gobowen.

One crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene where a transit van was destroyed by the fire. Police also attended the incident.

Crews extinguished the fire using hosereel jets and breathing apparatus, and checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

Police conducted thorough investigations to the incident, and have obtained CCTV footage from the van owner's house and nearby properties after the perpetrators were seen running away from the scene.

The van at a property in a Shropshire village, picture: Oswestry Fire Station

Oswestry Fire Station posted an update on Facebook, saying: "Upon arrival, crews found a transit van fully involved in fire.

"The police were on scene conducting thorough investigations and obtaining CCTV footage from the house hold and nearby properties. The incident is being treated as arson, with perpetrators seen running away from the scene.

"This was a good stop by Oswestry firefighters, the fire was extinguished quickly, preventing potential escalation to a nearby house which was occupied by two adults and one child. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

"This was a commendable response from Oswestry firefighters, effectively preventing a more serious incident."

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 12.54am.