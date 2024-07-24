Pint-sinking drink driver who fell asleep at McDonald's drive-thru given dressing down at court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Andrew Garmston incurred the wrath of District Judge Kevin Grego at Telford Magistrates Court after he admitted drink driving in Oswestry.

Garmston appeared shocked when the judge told him how police officers "scrape the dead from the ground" with shovels after crashes caused by drink drivers.

The court was told that the 28-year-old transport worker drank "eight to 10" pints on a night out before driving to the McDonald's drive-thru in Shrewsbury Road on May 12 this year.

Police were alerted when staff smelled alcohol on him and Garmston was described as "greatly worse for wear".

A breath test found he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.