Man in custody accused of producing cannabis after Telford drugs bust

Marin Hysa, aged 33, is accused of producing a controlled drug of Class B after the raid last Thursday, July 18.

Hysa, of Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, Telford, made no plea to the charge at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

District Judge Ian Strongman passed the case up to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where Hysa will next appear on August 16.

Hysa was remanded in custody until that date.