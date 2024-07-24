Machete and vehicle seized as cops crack down on rural crime in South Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have carried out a number of patrols as part of Operation Whitebeam, which targets people who may be involved in rural crime across South Shropshire.

In recent months there has been an increase in reports of break-ins at farms across Shropshire, where farming equipment has been taken.

The force has carried out two of these operations this month, where officers and Police Community Support Officers go out on high visibility patrols in Bridgnorth, Broseley, Ludlow and Shifnal.

The operations are carried out during the late evening and into the early hours of the morning, which is when criminals are more likely to target rural areas.

During the patrols a total of 17 farms were visited, where officers gave out assets to assist with crime prevention, as well as offering advice to farmers and business owners.

60 vehicle checks were also carried out, which led one vehicle being seized for having no insurance. One machete was also handed in to officers by a member of the public.

Inspector Damien Kelly, from South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Operation Whitebeam has proven to be a successful initiative to reduce rural thefts, which sees an increase in police presence in rural areas to deter criminals and provide reassurance to the community.

“Along with high visibility and plain vehicle patrols, we are able to speak to the public about the operation, and how we as a force are tackling rural crime.

“A number of local farmers and business owners were also spoken to and crime prevention advice was shared and positively received.

“We remain committed to keeping our communities safe and we want them know that these initiatives are helping achieve this.”

The first patrol was carried out last Tuesday, July 16 and the second took place this Tuesday, July 23.

John Campion, the region's police and crime commissioner, said: “As the voice of the public in policing, I hear regularly from our farming community about the damage crime is causing to their livelihoods and feelings of safety.

“I welcome the proactive work by Inspector Kelly and his team which has focused on boosting the visibility of officers in places where communities often feel isolated, as well as working with farmers to ensure they are equipped with the tools they need to prevent crime from happening in the first place.”

Communities can take part in Rural Watch, which is a free scheme set up to support communities in the fight against rural crime.

Information on ways to help prevent rural crime can be found on the West Mercia Police website.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org